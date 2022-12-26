Winning start for Mark Jackson as MK Dons overcome Forest Green

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Jackson’s first game in charge of MK Dons ended in victory as Daniel Harvie’s excellent finish gave his new side a 1-0 triumph over fellow League One strugglers Forest Green.

The Dons’ first home league win since August was not quite enough to lift them out of the relegation zone but they are now just one point behind fifth-from-bottom Accrington.

Forest Green were almost ahead when MK Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming made a good save to keep out Baily Cargill’s follow-up after parrying Corey O’Keeffe’s free kick.

More chances for the visitors followed, with Cumming making another good stop to deny Oliver Casey before touching Josh March’s header from O’Keeffe’s cross onto the post.

Opposite number Luke McGee then kept out Bradley Johnson’s free-kick and Will Grigg’s header in a matter of seconds as a lively first half finished goalless.

The deadlock was finally broken after 58 minutes when Josh McEachran’s corner was headed out as far as Harvie, who fired a terrific strike into the bottom corner from outside the area.