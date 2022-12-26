Charlton pegged back by Peterborough in Dean Holden’s first game as manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlton were unable to secure victory in Dean Holden’s first game in charge as Peterborough hit back to claim a 1-1 draw at The Valley.

Miles Leaburn put the hosts ahead just after the interval but Posh levelled midway through the second half, leaving the hosts – who knocked Brighton out of the Carabao Cup last week – now winless in seven League One matches.

The Posh shaded a largely uneventful opening 45 minutes with Addicks goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer making an excellent double save to deny Kwame Poku and Joe Ward in the 36th minute.

Charlton midfielder Scott Fraser sent a free-kick narrowly wide at the other end before Leaburn opened the scoring in the 49th minute.

The teenage striker guided Daniel Kanu’s left-wing delivery across Peterborough goalkeeper Will Blackmore for his sixth goal of the campaign.

Sean Clare then hit the left post soon after after marauding through the middle and it proved costly as the visitors levelled after 65 minutes, Addicks defender Lucas Ness appearing to get the final touch on Jonson Clarke-Harris’ header from a Ward corner.

Kelland Watts and Poku both hit the bar for Peterborough before Charlton’s on-loan Crystal Palace forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi sent a glorious effort wide after being cued up by Leaburn.