Lewis Wing wins it for Wycombe to cap impressive comeback against Bristol Rovers

Wycombe made it four games unbeaten as they defeated in-form Bristol Rovers side 2-1 at Adams Park.

In a Sky Bet League One match played at a frenetic pace, Joey Barton’s visitors took the lead in the fourth minute through Josh Coburn.

Rovers found themselves in space down the left-hand side and Aaron Collins’ low ball was met by the 20-year-old on-loan Middlesbrough forward from close range.

Rovers continued to dominate the early parts of the contest and John Marquis’ header looped onto the top of Max Stryjek’s goal just four minutes later.

However, Wycombe improved as the half went on and David Wheeler equalised in the 22nd minute. Anis Mehmeti’s low cross was met by the 32-year-old, who slid his shot beyond diving Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw.

Attack was the best form of defence as both teams tried their luck from long range but in the 48th minute Wycombe got what proved to be the winner.

Another low cross from Mehmeti was met by Lewis Wing and, after his first-time attempt initially hit the post and was cleared, he bundled the ball home.