Ryan Seager salvages point for Dorking against Eastleigh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Seager’s late equaliser earned Dorking a valuable 1-1 draw against play-off chasing Eastleigh.

Eastleigh looked on course for just their second away National League win of the season before Seager slammed home a loose ball in the 87th minute after the visitors failed to clear a cross.

Alfie Lloyd had given Eastleigh the lead in the 25th minute, lashing a shot into the top corner after being released by Corey Panter.

Michael Kelly’s long-range shot hit the woodwork nine minutes later and Eastleigh were made to pay for not converting their dominance into a second goal when Seager grabbed the late equaliser.