Plymouth stay top after Morgan Whittaker nets late winner at Cheltenham

Plymouth Argyle remained top of League One after Morgan Whittaker’s late goal sealed a 1-0 win at Cheltenham.

Argyle had won on their previous five league visits to Cheltenham and Whittaker made it six in a row with a shot into the bottom right corner 12 minutes from the end.

The first half was well contested, but neither goalkeeper had a save to make.

Town striker Alfie May curled a shot wide in the eighth minute and then tried his luck with an acrobatic effort that cleared the bar in the 27th minute.

Macaulay Gillesphey headed wide from a good position for the visitors after half-an-hour and a fine challenge from Elliot Bonds followed by a vital block from Charlie Raglan denied Niall Ennis before the break.

Whittaker’s shot was comfortably saved by Luke Southwood seven minutes into the second half and at the other end former Argyle loanee Ryan Broom’s downward header was easy for Michael Cooper.

Southwood made an excellent save to deny Ennis in the 57th minute after a mistake from Freestone as the game remained goalless.

Cooper then dived to his left to deny James Olayinka and Ryan Hardie saw and effort deflected just over for Plymouth before Whittaker sealed the points.