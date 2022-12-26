Ipswich issue perfect response with comfortable win over Oxford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ipswich returned to winning ways in League One with a 3-0 victory over Oxford at Portman Road.

Two goals inside the space of six minutes from Freddie Ladapo and Wes Burns put Town – beaten at Wycombe in their last match – in charge at the break, with Conor Chaplin adding a third late on.

Djavan Anderson’s snap-shot from just outside the penalty area had Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton scrambling across his goal-line while another effort by Matty Taylor crashed into the side-netting.

Ladapo’s header went straight at United keeper Ed McGinty and Leif Davis’ header was also kept out.

Town took the lead in the 39th minute through Ladapo, who was quickest to react to McGinty spilling a shot from Chaplin, and Burns grabbed a second goal in the 45th minute from a Davis corner.

The home side made it three in the 81st minute following a neat pass from Sone Aluko who spotted leading goalscorer Chaplin free in the penalty area and he found the back of the net to the delight of many of the 28,072 fans inside Portman Road.