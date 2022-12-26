Michael Duff calls on Barnsley to be more ruthless after Accrington draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Duff calls on Barnsley to be more ruthless after Accrington draw

By Press Association
December 26 2022, 5.55pm
Michael Duff called on his side to be more ruthless (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Michael Duff called on his side to be more ruthless (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Michael Duff says his promotion-chasing Barnsley side need to be more clinical after their 1-1 draw at struggling Accrington.

The fourth-placed Tykes were on the back of five successive league wins and had 20 shots at the Wham Stadium.

They converted only one, in the eighth minute when an Adam Phillips cross found James Norwood in the area and he flicked home his fourth goal of the campaign.

Despite Barnsley’s dominance, Stanley equalised on 62 minutes when Joe Pritchard’s shot was judged to have hit a hand in the area and Tommy Leigh converted the penalty.

Barnsley pressed, had their own penalty appeal turned down when Devante Cole went down in the area, and Toby Savin made a number of superb saves to keep them out.

Duff said: “The overriding emotion is frustration. It is two points dropped but ultimately we have picked up a point at a tough place and it’s another game unbeaten.

“It was a game of two penalties – one that was given for them which wasn’t a penalty and one which wasn’t given for us which was one. I have watched them both back.

“We were in control without being at our best but you are never in total control at 1-0 and then it’s left to the referee’s decisions.

“We should have been out of sight at half-time, we need to be more clinical, more ruthless and I think, if we score a second, they do not get back into the game.

“I cannot remember them having a shot except the penalty. The big decisions went against us today.”

John Coleman’s side are still battling near the bottom and haven’t won at home since October 1 but they are now six games unbeaten in all competitions.

The Stanley manager said: “We looked rusty in the first half, we couldn’t get going, we couldn’t mount a challenge. They scored a decent goal from their perspective, it was poor from us.

“We didn’t look ourselves and the lads were told in no uncertain terms at half-time.

“In the second half we livened up and sometimes you have to take what you get and, not playing particularly well, we got a point.

“We were better in the second half, we competed better. It would be easy to make excuses, we have had injuries and sickness, which isn’t ideal.

“But sometimes, when it’s all hands to the pump and you get a result when you are not quite at your optimum force, you have got to be grateful. Overall they have been on a good run and you have got to be pleased with a point and we have to keep moving the scoreboard along.”

