Ryan De Havilland nets last-gasp winner for Barnet in eventful Hive clash

Ryan De Havilland scored a dramatic last-minute winner as Barnet defeated Boreham Wood 2-1 at the Hive Stadium, in a game which saw three red cards.

Barnet went 1-0 up shortly after the half-time break when a shot fell in the path of Nicke Kabamba who rifled home.

A turning point in the game came midway through the second half when an-off-the-ball incident led to two red cards for Wood’s Bruno Andrade and goalscorer Kabamba.

After the dismissal, Boreham Wood seemed the better of the two sides and claimed a deserved equaliser when Jack Payne tapped home after a goalmouth scramble.

But back came Barnet in search of a winner and just after Femi Ilesanmi was sent off for Boreham Wood, reducing them to nine men, De Havilland curled home from a free-kick to snatch the points for the Bees.