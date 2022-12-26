We’ll take that – Salford boss Neil Wood happy to settle for a point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

We’ll take that – Salford boss Neil Wood happy to settle for a point

By Press Association
December 26 2022, 6.03pm
Neil Wood was content to settle for a point (Martin Rickett/PA)
Neil Wood was content to settle for a point (Martin Rickett/PA)

Salford boss Neil Wood was content with a point after his side were pegged back late on in a 1-1 draw with Barrow.

Jordan Stevens levelled for the Bluebirds after Salford played for around an hour with 10 men thanks to Callum Hendry’s 37th-minute straight red card.

Wood had no complaints about the sending-off, but also rued a lack of luck as his skipper Ibou Touray was denied by the goalframe with seconds to go at the end.

Wood said: “It was always going to be difficult with 10 men as we all know.

“Up until that point, we were playing well, looking confident and we were building our performance nicely I thought.

“The red card really knocked us back, though.

“From that point we knew we’d need massive amounts of effort and, to be fair, the lads gave me that.

“I don’t think we’re having a lot of luck this season.

“I don’t think their lad getting the equaliser will have hit many like that this season, and then Ibou goes and hits the crossbar late on.

“Things like that can be hard to take, but a point is better than nothing so we’ll take that, and take the positives from the performance.

“We’re in a good place at the moment.

“If we can just pick up two or three quick wins we can be right up there in the automatic promotion chasing pack – that’s the aim of course.”

It proved to be an enthralling first half at the Peninsula Stadium.

Matt Smith handed the hosts the lead thanks to a well-placed header, before Barrow’s Sam Foley saw a shot thump the crossbar a minute later.

Salford were then reduced to 10 when Hendry was dismissed following an ugly lunge on Tom White.

Barrow went on to boss the second period but their reward did not come until the 80th minute, when Stevens cracked home a superb leveller.

Incredibly, Salford skipper Touray almost nicked maximum points for his side right at the death when he struck the crossbar from 20 yards.

There were mixed feelings for Barrow boss Pete Wild after the game.

His side had the better of this one, but are still without an away win since September.

“It was frustrating to go behind in the manner that we did,” said Wild.

“We had worked in the week on the threat that Matt Smith poses, peeling away at the far post like he does.

“We should have done better there, but we still had that game plan to stick to, and we did that.

“We deserved to get an equaliser, and what a great strike it was from Jordan.

“He deserved that one. Once I saw it drop for him in that position, I fancied him.

“Fair play to Salford after the red card.

“They really dug in hard for their point in the end.

“They hit the bar at the end, but it would have been an absolute travesty if Salford had gone on to win it.

“They put their bodies on the line in that second half, but although we are a little disappointed, a point on the road in never a bad thing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection

Editor's Picks

Most Commented