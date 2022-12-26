We’ll take that – Salford boss Neil Wood happy to settle for a point

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Salford boss Neil Wood was content with a point after his side were pegged back late on in a 1-1 draw with Barrow.

Jordan Stevens levelled for the Bluebirds after Salford played for around an hour with 10 men thanks to Callum Hendry’s 37th-minute straight red card.

Wood had no complaints about the sending-off, but also rued a lack of luck as his skipper Ibou Touray was denied by the goalframe with seconds to go at the end.

Wood said: “It was always going to be difficult with 10 men as we all know.

“Up until that point, we were playing well, looking confident and we were building our performance nicely I thought.

“The red card really knocked us back, though.

“From that point we knew we’d need massive amounts of effort and, to be fair, the lads gave me that.

“I don’t think we’re having a lot of luck this season.

“I don’t think their lad getting the equaliser will have hit many like that this season, and then Ibou goes and hits the crossbar late on.

“Things like that can be hard to take, but a point is better than nothing so we’ll take that, and take the positives from the performance.

“We’re in a good place at the moment.

“If we can just pick up two or three quick wins we can be right up there in the automatic promotion chasing pack – that’s the aim of course.”

It proved to be an enthralling first half at the Peninsula Stadium.

Matt Smith handed the hosts the lead thanks to a well-placed header, before Barrow’s Sam Foley saw a shot thump the crossbar a minute later.

Salford were then reduced to 10 when Hendry was dismissed following an ugly lunge on Tom White.

Barrow went on to boss the second period but their reward did not come until the 80th minute, when Stevens cracked home a superb leveller.

Incredibly, Salford skipper Touray almost nicked maximum points for his side right at the death when he struck the crossbar from 20 yards.

There were mixed feelings for Barrow boss Pete Wild after the game.

His side had the better of this one, but are still without an away win since September.

“It was frustrating to go behind in the manner that we did,” said Wild.

“We had worked in the week on the threat that Matt Smith poses, peeling away at the far post like he does.

“We should have done better there, but we still had that game plan to stick to, and we did that.

“We deserved to get an equaliser, and what a great strike it was from Jordan.

“He deserved that one. Once I saw it drop for him in that position, I fancied him.

“Fair play to Salford after the red card.

“They really dug in hard for their point in the end.

“They hit the bar at the end, but it would have been an absolute travesty if Salford had gone on to win it.

“They put their bodies on the line in that second half, but although we are a little disappointed, a point on the road in never a bad thing.”