Michael Appleton admits Blackpool discipline is damaging survival bid

Michael Appleton accepts his side’s discipline issues are “hurting” Blackpool after the 1-1 draw at Hull.

Appleton’s team were reduced to 10 men for a sixth time this season after half-time substitute Jordan Thorniley was sent off for a professional foul on Oscar Estupinan after 53 minutes.

Estupinan then cancelled out Sonny Carey’s fine first-half opener with a robust header after 77 minutes to leave Blackpool in the relegation zone.

Appleton, whose side have not won in seven games, said: “We came here with a clear plan and it was going perfectly until half-time.

“Even after the sending-off, the big chances in the game were ours.

“I’m not disappointed in the slightest in the way the players went about it.

“We’re not a million miles away but the reality is that it (Blackpool’s discipline) is hurting us.

“It’s difficult to have a bit of a pop at players in situations like that but there’s been one or two (red cards) that have been hard to stomach at times.”

Carey gave Blackpool the lead against the run of play when he cashed in on awful defending after 28 minutes.

Goalkeeper Matt Ingram was swamped by the visitors’ efficient high press, with his wayward pass from the back well won by Jake Beesley.

Carey let rip from the edge of the penalty area with a smart finish into the top right.

But the dismissal of Thorniley – just eight minutes after having replaced Luke Garbutt – changed the game.

Estupinan equalised when he manfully powered home Lewie Coyle’s floated cross with a fine header.

Hull fans might have expected an even better outcome given their one-man advantage but, if anything, Blackpool had the better chances thereafter.

They also had a late penalty shout turned away by referee John Brooks.

Appleton said: “Sonny has got there before the goalkeeper. The Hull players were expecting the referee to point to the spot.

“Unfortunately for us we’ve been on the receiving end of a decision that could have gone either way.

“I’m frustrated we didn’t get all three points.

“The biggest disappointment was that I wasn’t expecting us to concede the type of goal we did. We were still creating chances in the game, regardless of being a man down.

“For me, the performances and the reaction of the players is the big thing. We couldn’t have run and worked and defended any harder – apart from the goal.”

Hull head coach Liam Rosenior is adamant his possession-based approach from the back will come good – despite conceding another soft goal at the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers have not won at home since October 5 and are just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Rosenior said: “We gifted away the first goal again. We were naive in our decision making but we created lots of chances – we just have to start taking them.

“People are now going to speak about playing out from the back. But playing out from the back gives you control and that’s what we want in football games.

“We gave away a bad goal and we got punished. I’m delighted 2022 is over in terms of our home form.”

Rosenior added: “We have to start turning these performances into wins – have to.

“We’ve got to keep plugging away. We’re unbeaten in three and it’s a platform. But if you don’t get your defensive basics right, you’re not going to win games of football.

“We should have had more points on the board since the (World Cup) break. Every game is winnable. You never know what’s going to happen in this league.

“We have a performance level that has been quite consistent since I come in but now it’s time to start turning performances into three points.”