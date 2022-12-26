Jon Brady delighted with Northampton taking a point away from Mansfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northampton boss Jon Brady felt the 1-1 draw at promotion rivals Mansfield was a point gained, despite dominating the 90 minutes and enjoying the best of the chances.

It looked like the Stags had stolen an undeserved win when Will Swan poked home the 84th-minute opener after goalkeeper Lee Burge had blocked a ricochet in the box as the Cobblers tried to clear.

But Sam Hoskins majestically volleyed home a Mitch Pinnock cross at the far post four minutes later.

Brady said: “Overall it is a good point and a point gained. We certainly didn’t deserve to lose the game and we showed great character to come back within four minutes of going behind.

“I felt we were the ones dominating and looking to get the three points today.

“We have had some good battles with Mansfield and they are a strong side at this level. They have only lost two at home all season and I thought we acquitted ourselves quite well.”

On Hoskins’ goal – his 14th of the season – he added: “The temperament in the squad is good and nothing fazes them.

“It was an almost Paolo Di Canio-esque finish. To control that like he does at the back stick it was a wonderful finish. To be so controlled on the volley like that and pick his spot – the keeper didn’t move.”

Ben Fox sent the best chance of the first half wide after Shaun McWilliams had set him up.

After the break home keeper Christy Pym also saved twice from Hoskins while Josh Eppiah sent one just wide.

But substitute Swan looked to have stolen the win only to see Hoskins deservedly level and home boss Nigel Clough said: “I was very disappointed with us at times today.

“I thought we gave the ball away an incredible amount of times throughout the game and, ultimately, that’s what cost us in the 88th minute when Stephen McLaughlin gave it away.

“We were 1-0 up, though probably didn’t deserve to be, and all we had to do was put the ball in to Swan and (Rhys) Oates up front and head for the corner flag.

“I thought Northampton were very good today and I think they’re the best team in the league.

“We didn’t put the ball into the right areas enough today. We looked a bit rusty after two and a bit weeks without a game. It’s no excuse, but it’s not ideal.

“Northampton played in the week and are in more of a groove. You could see that – a settled side and formation and some very good players.”