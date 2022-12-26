Simon Weaver says Harrogate deserved luck in late win over Grimsby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver argued that his side deserved some luck after an own goal by Grimsby keeper Max Crocombe secured a 3-2 stoppage-time win.

Kayne Ramsay’s low 15-yard strike in the 91st minute struck Crocombe’s left-hand upright but bounced back over the line after hitting the helpless New Zealand keeper.

The Mariners had earlier fought back from conceding an early Luke Armstrong goal to lead through Otis Khan and Harry Clifton efforts.

But Armstrong went on to net his second of the game – grabbing his third brace in as many league contests – to level the scores before Ramsay struck lucky.

Weaver said: “The players kept on going throughout and it came down to our attitude and ability.

“It was disappointing to go 2-1 down after we had started the second half brightly but our character shone through, because we kept driving on until the end. It was a good game of football and I’m delighted that we came out on top.

“We had some luck when the ball went in off the keeper from a rebound but it was a good left-footed strike and I think Kayne and the team deserved that luck.”

On Armstrong’s form, Weaver added: “His overall game was very good because we adapted to play three different systems during the match and that’s the modern game.

“It meant that Luke had to play down the right where he was a real handful for us and then down the middle but I’m delighted to see him in among the goals and getting on the end of the creativity we are producing.”

Grimsby have now failed to keep a clean sheet in 11 matches and have lost five of their last seven league matches with manager Paul Hurst unequivocal in where he felt the blame for defeat should lie.

“We lost the game because we did not defend well,” he said. “That’s the bottom line.

“We can be frustrated and pleased with other aspects of the game but we lost the game because we conceded three very poor goals.

“For the first one, we allowed their player to get around the back of us and then left somebody totally free in the six-yard box.

“For the second one, it was a case of misreading the situation but we could have still stopped it. The third goal was a bit unfortunate when it went in off Max but we did not clear the ball when we had the chance and then did not go with the runner.

“At 2-1 up, we looked comfortable, so it’s very frustrating to come away with nothing. But we’re not keeping clean sheets so, somewhere along the line, something has to change in that respect to give ourselves a better chance of winning.”