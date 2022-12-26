Darren Moore hails Sheffield Wednesday ‘character’ after win at 10-man Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Darren Moore hails Sheffield Wednesday ‘character’ after win at 10-man Fleetwood

By Press Association
December 26 2022, 6.27pm
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore praised his side’s determination after the 2-1 win at 10-man Fleetwood stretched their unbeaten run to 11 league games (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore praised his side’s determination after the 2-1 win at 10-man Fleetwood stretched their unbeaten run to 11 league games (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore praised his side’s determination after the 2-1 win at 10-man Fleetwood stretched their unbeaten run to 11 league games.

The Owls came from behind as goals from George Byers and Marvin Johnson cancelled out Shaun Rooney’s opener.

To add salt to the wounds, Rooney saw red late on for Fleetwood who are now just five points above the League One drop zone.

“It was about rolling our sleeves up and winning the game,” said Moore, who has not seen his side lose since early October at promotion rivals Plymouth.

“We showed character and showed energy. They scored a good goal but it was a moment of brilliance from Marvin that won us the game.

“It was a real tough game in the swirly conditions. I was pleased with the resilience of the boys. As I say, it was a day for rolling your sleeves up and getting the job done.

“It was our 11th game without loss. It’s just three defeats in 23, so I can’t be much happier.”

Reflecting on the sending-off, Moore added: “My reading was he [Rooney] got booked for the first tackle on Tyreeq [Bakinson] and he asked if my players were soft.

“I could hear he was wound up. He came over and he was pointing straight at me. He was fired up.

“But he’s gone from a hero and turned into a villain.”

The hosts looked lively from the word go and had to wait less than 10 minutes for the opener.

They worked it left to right before the ball found its way to Rooney, who rifled an unstoppable effort past the helpless Cameron Dawson.

But it didn’t last long as Byers, making his first appearance for almost two months, was in the right place to divert Johnson’s effort after 16 minutes.

The torrid wind played havoc with both teams’ ability to build up in the second half and perhaps understandably the crucial third goal came from a set-piece.

A corner was half-cleared to Johnson on the edge of the box and he teed it up before lashing home a fine effort with 17 minutes left.

Rooney then turned from hero to zero as he saw red after 83 minutes for a second yellow card before remonstrating with a host of players and staff prior to his exit down the tunnel.

Despite a late surge from the hosts, Wednesday held on for a precious win.

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown said: “I’m disappointed because I thought we played really well.

“We controlled the game for large periods of time, created good chances and created more shots on target.

“But I’m disappointed because they’ve scored goals from their second phase of set-plays – and it’s cost us.

“I’d like us to be more switched on in those areas. But, for me, did we do enough to get a point? One hundred per cent, yes.

“We were driving the ball and dominating the game, we had a good willingness to drive forward. I think it frightened them a little bit – and that’s what we want, especially at home.

“We had the wind in the second half, so we went a little bit more direct and threw bodies forward.

“But we need to realise there’s a time and place where we can do that.

“We’ve got to be patient, though, and realise when we can penetrate.”

