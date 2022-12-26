Fans are entitled to their opinion – Nigel Pearson steadfast amid calls for sack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nigel Pearson was in no mood to throw in the towel after disgruntled Bristol City fans chanted for his dismissal during the Robins’ 2-0 home defeat to West Brom.

The experienced manger was already under intense pressure before a goal in each half from Matt Phillips and substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante gave Albion a deserved victory which leaves City two points above the Championship drop zone.

Phillips broke clear after nine minutes to shoot confidently past advancing goalkeeper Max O’Leary and Thomas-Asante made sure of the points in the 75th minutes, chipping the out-of-position O’Leary from outside the box.

That goal provoked booing and chants of “We want Pearson out” from the Ashton Gate stands, but the 59-year-old insisted that, with sensible transfer business in January, any threat of relegation will be banished.

“The reaction of our fans is part of football. It’s an emotional game and they are entitled to their opinion,” he said

“I have been through it before at other clubs. I know the job I have to do here and always try to keep things in context.

“I would rather the supporters had a go at me than the players. The important thing is that they stay behind the team.

“The bigger picture is that there are good things going on. As a club, we now have to decide if we can strengthen in January.

“We may have to trade to do so, with players leaving. The priority is to strengthen the defence.

“I think we will be fine this season. I was brought in to do a job and effecting change isn’t easy.

“I don’t feel let down by the players in any way. We came up against a very good side today.”

Tommy Conway had two good chances for City, but was denied by fine Alex Palmer saves.

Albion tested O’Leary on numerous occasions and took a stranglehold on the game in the second half.

Boss Carlos Corberan said: “We deserved the three points and it was an excellent reaction from the players to the defeat by Coventry.

“In the last 15 minutes of the first half we were not so good, but we organised again for the second half and the team showed good character.

“The mentality of the players is to work hard and win games. When you run a lot, whether you play well or not, it means you always compete hard.

“One of the strengths of the group is that we have players capable of making a difference from the bench.

“Brandon did that with his pressing after going on and the quality his goal will add further to his confidence.

“Alex Palmer is playing with a lot of maturity. He made some key saves today.

“I never look too far into the future. Today I was looking for a reaction from my team.

“We learn from the past to compete in the present.”