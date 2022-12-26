Paul Heckingbottom: Penalty save gave Sheffield United big lift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Paul Heckingbottom: Penalty save gave Sheffield United big lift

By Press Association
December 26 2022, 6.49pm
Paul Heckingbottom’s side won again (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom’s side won again (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom talked up the importance of Wes Foderingham’s penalty save at the start of the second half which helped his side beat Coventry 3-1.

After James McAtee had put the Blades ahead in the first half, Foderingham denied Viktor Gyokeres from 12 yards.

Ciaran Clark then put Sheffield United 2-0 ahead four minutes later before substitute Tommy Doyle netted a third to seal a seventh Championship win in eight games, leaving the second-placed Blades eight points clear of Blackburn.

Heckingbottom said: “We got better and better with the ball, but we still needed that big moment from Wes (Foderingham) as well. I thought from that moment on, we took over.

“I thought it gave everyone energy, that save, not just the players. That’s the moment I thought we really took over.

“I thought Coventry paid us a lot of respect by changing how they play a little bit, slowing things down and having the game a bit more fragmented, so we had to somehow take control of the game and get hold of the ball a bit more and make more passes.

“The goal settled us down and we were good from that point. There were lots of big moments.

“The more points we pick up now, the better position we put ourselves in – that’s it. We’ve spoken like that since the start of the season. There will be bumps in the road, so the more we do now, the better we’ll be at the end of the season.

“I think we’re a good side and we’re difficult to play against. If a team beats us, they’ll have played well.

“We’ll push everyone and make sure we give everyone the toughest game we possibly can and test them.”

Gyokeres later found the net to make it 3-1 with 15 minutes remaining before Blades defender John Egan was sent off.

Coventry boss Mark Robins felt that his side failed to build on a promising start.

He said: “I think their goal was the turning point because I thought that up until then, we were the better team.

“I thought we controlled it generally and they were on the back foot for a lot of it. They looked nervy.

“We are better than the goal we conceded. They countered on us from our own corner, which doesn’t generally happen. The way that they broke away, with the quality that they’ve got, was really quick.

“From our point of view, we were well in the game. The second goal goes in from a set-play and again it’s poor.

“We missed the penalty to try and tie things up and then we don’t adjust quickly enough in terms of our mentality.

“We were well in it and created some really decent opportunities, even at two-nil down.

“We worked to fashion some chances and tried to put them under pressure, but we ran out of time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection

Editor's Picks

Most Commented