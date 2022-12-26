Mark Fotheringham says ‘siege mentality’ spurred Huddersfield to win at Preston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham believes his side’s “siege mentality” helped them secure a 2-1 comeback victory at Preston.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden scored a late winner for the Sky Bet Championship’s bottom side after Jordan Rhodes had cancelled out Greg Cunningham’s opener for the Lilywhites.

Fotheringham also reflected on the difficulties surrounding his first head coach role, with the Terriers put up for sale one month into his tenure.

“It’s been a tough season, we know the club is in transition, there’s no funds available there in January, the chairman wants to sell the club,” the 39-year-old said.

“We’ve got a real siege mentality and we’ve become really close as a group due to that.

“It’s very hard as a young manager in my first job to not have that chance to grow and help the squad in January, but I always believed in this group from day one.

“I knew that when I got injured players back, we would look more rounded as a group and I’m really pleased for them (after Monday’s result).

“But I keep telling them after these types of results that you don’t get too high when you’re winning and you don’t get too low when you lose because there is still a

good half of the season to go.”

Cunningham was belatedly awarded Preston’s goal after Ched Evans had wheeled away in celebration with both players going to head Ben Whiteman’s corner in the 35th minute.

Ben Woodburn spurned chances throughout the game, his most costly miss coming with 20 minutes remaining as he fired narrowly wide when through on goal.

Rhodes was a threatening presence for Huddersfield and got the goal his work-rate deserved in the 76th minute as he slid home a cross from substitute Brahima Diarra.

Rhodes hit the post minutes later before Kesler-Hayden sealed the win with a comfortable tap-in after goalkeeper Freddie Woodman allowed Jack Rudoni’s cross to bounce across the six-yard box.

The result moved Huddersfield within four points of safety as they collected only their second away win of the season.

For Preston boss Ryan Lowe, it is back to the drawing board after his side missed the chance to move into the play-off places with their ninth defeat of the campaign.

He said: “We’ve got to get back to basics a little bit now and we’ve got to start passing the ball the right way.

“Not lumping it forward just because Ched (Evans) is in the team. If we’re going to get it up to Ched, we have got to get a bit of quality and stop lumping things in the air.

“That’ll be our main focus the next few days.”

While Preston have struggled at home of late, they have thrived on the road, but next up is a tricky-looking trip to West Brom on Thursday.

“We want to make sure we send the fans home happy and give them something to shout about but we’re not doing at the moment,” Lowe added.

“It’s a good job the away form has been all right. We’re picking up points away from home and we’ve got two away from home on the bounce now.

“But the quicker we get the home form, the better. Then we’ll be better all around.”