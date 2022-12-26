Arsenal fight back to beat West Ham and move seven points clear at top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arsenal fight back to beat West Ham and move seven points clear at top

By Press Association
December 26 2022, 10.09pm
Eddie Nketiah, right, celebrates his goal (Steven Paston/PA)
Eddie Nketiah, right, celebrates his goal (Steven Paston/PA)

Arsenal recovered from a goal down to beat West Ham 3-1 on Boxing Day and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points.

Said Benrahma’s 27th-minute penalty gave David Moyes’ side a slender advantage at half-time, after the Gunners had a spot-kick disallowed by VAR on the stroke of the interval.

Mikel Arteta saw his team move up through the gears after the break with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli scoring with fine finishes at the start of the second period.

Eddie Nketiah sealed the victory in front of ex-boss Arsene Wenger by finishing off a slick move to fill the void of the injured Gabriel Jesus and earn Arsenal a 10th straight home win in the Premier League.

Miguel Almiron scored again to help Newcastle thump Leicester 3-0 and move up to second.

Almiron took his tally for the campaign to nine goals with a smart finish in the seventh minute to add to Chris Wood’s early penalty at the King Power Stadium.

Joelinton headed home a third midway through the first half and Eddie Howe’s side produced a professional display after the break to keep a fourth clean sheet in a row, win a sixth consecutive league match and move above Manchester City, who visit Leeds on Wednesday.

Harry Kane marked his return to action with a goal but Tottenham had to settle for a point at Brentford after another fightback to draw 2-2.

Kane suffered penalty heartbreak in Qatar a fortnight ago when he missed a spot-kick late on in England’s quarter-final defeat to France at the World Cup, but Antonio Conte started the Spurs forward from the off in west London.

Brentford dominated the opening exchanges with Vitaly Janelt tapping home and Ivan Toney doubled their advantage after half-time but Kane started the comeback with an excellent header before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg levelled with a smart finish. Tottenham were denied a winner when Kane’s late header hit the crossbar.

Liverpool closed the gap on fourth-placed Spurs to five points with a 3-1 win at Aston Villa.

Mohamed Salah made the breakthrough after five minutes when he finished off an excellent team move and Virgil Van Dijk made it 2-0 at half-time with a left-footed finish.

Aston Villa v Liverpool – Premier League – Villa Park
Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool to a 3-1 win at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

Ollie Watkins reduced the deficit on the hour mark for Unai Emery’s men, but teenager Stefan Bajcetic netted late on to secure the points.

Rayan Ait-Nouri hit a 95th-minute winner at Everton to help Julen Lopetegui taste success in his first Premier League match in charge of Wolves.

Yerry Mina headed the hosts in front but Daniel Podence slotted home the leveller in the 22nd minute.

The spoils looked set to be shared at Goodison Park but Adama Traore broke forward on the counter-attack and found Ait-Nouri, who fired home to spark jubilant celebrations in the away end with Wolves able to move off the bottom of the table.

Aleksandar Mitrovic starred with a goal and two assists to help Fulham inflict Boxing Day pain on nine-man Crystal Palace.

Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins saw red for Patrick Vieira’s team either side of half time with Bobby Decordova-Reid’s 31st-minute header opening the scoring at Selhurst Park.

Mitrovic, after setting up Fulham’s first, teed up Tim Ream for a second and grabbed a deserved third himself with a close-range header 10 minutes from time.

Brighton bounced back from their shock Carabao Cup loss to Charlton with a 3-1 win at Southampton.

Adam Lallana came back to haunt his old club with the opener at St Mary’s after heading in Solly March’s cross with 14 minutes on the clock and Romain Perraud put through his own net with a miscued clearance later in the half.

March hit a superb long-range effort to wrap up the points and while James Ward-Prowse grabbed a late consolation, after he headed home the rebound of his saved penalty, Southampton are now bottom of the Premier League.

