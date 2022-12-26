We are here to stay – Thierry Henry challenges Man City to try and catch Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We are here to stay – Thierry Henry challenges Man City to try and catch Arsenal

By Press Association
December 26 2022, 11.21pm
Thierry Henry watched Arsenal win 3-1 at West Ham (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thierry Henry watched Arsenal win 3-1 at West Ham (Peter Byrne/PA)

Thierry Henry has insisted Premier League leaders Arsenal are “here to stay” after they extended their advantage at the summit to seven points with a 3-1 win over West Ham on Boxing Day.

Said Benrahma fired the visitors ahead from the penalty spot at the Emirates but the Gunners responded with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah on target in the second half.

It made it 10 home wins in a row for Arsenal, who were without key forward Gabriel Jesus due to a knee injury.

“Now it is up to Man City to answer,” pundit Henry told Amazon Prime.

“Yes, we are here to stay. It is important to say we have a team. Arsenal fans have been waiting for a team to compete. Not one or two players, we have a squad.

“You win a title with a squad. That is very important and what Eddie Nketiah showed tonight, he showed that he can be the answer for the time being.

“We don’t know how long exactly the time being is. However long they want him to be the answer. For the time being we’ll have to wait for Gabriel to come back, but that’s exactly what Eddie did.”

Henry talked up the impact of Nketiah, who wears the number 14 shirt once worn by the Arsenal great, and compared him to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

“I came across Eddie in the under-18s and he wasn’t supposed to be the guy,” Henry insisted.

“He scores goals, as you know. He scores goals but because his shirt was a bit too big and he has big feet, he didn’t meet his body yet so he didn’t hold up the ball, but he was scoring goals. I was like, ‘are we bypassing performance?’

“This guy was always behind the eight ball right from the start and he performs every time. Is he going to be the guy who maybe starts all season? I don’t think so but what he does is be a good squad player.

“Man United had Solskjaer, I am not saying he is like him but sometimes you need a guy who will accept that role.”

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah, right, celebrates scoring
Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah, right, celebrates scoring (Steven Paston/PA)

West Ham captain Declan Rice echoed Henry’s sentiments that Arsenal were firmly title contenders.

Rice added: “One hundred per cent, I think they are a top team.

“You can see they are coached incredibly well, they have a lot of attacking talent, a young squad and they could go the whole way for sure.”

Amazon commentator Ally McCoist said: “On current form, yes of course they can (win the league). They have some big games coming up.

“If you want to win the title, these are the games you have got to win. Can they win them? I don’t see any reason why not.”

Former West Ham and Tottenham midfielder Scott Parker concluded: “In terms of every time they come up against a hurdle, whether that is a side they failed against before or a little bit of adversity like today, they come out the other side so for sure they are right in the mix.”

