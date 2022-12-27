World champions England finalise details for Bangladesh limited-overs tour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England’s schedule for their rearranged white-ball tour of Bangladesh next March has been finalised.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday that dates for the three planned one-day internationals and three T20 internationals had been agreed with the hosts.

The matches were originally due to be played in September and October 2021 but were postponed because of pressures related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has now been confirmed that the tour will start with the first ODI on March 1 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka with the second at the same venue two days later.

The third match of that series will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on March 6.

Chattogram will then stage the first T20 fixture on March 9 with two further games back in Dhaka on March 12 and 14.

Jos Buttler’s side will travel as world champions in both of these formats of the game. It will be their first visit to Bangladesh since 2016, when England won an ODI series 2-1.

Jos Buttler will lead England on the tour (PA Wire)

ECB interim chief executive Clare Connor said: “It is exciting that the England men’s white-ball squad will return to Bangladesh.

“The atmosphere generated in Dhaka and Chattogram for this eagerly-anticipated tour will be fantastic.

“There is a great passion for cricket across Bangladesh, and we expect a tough challenge against a side who have an excellent record in home conditions.”