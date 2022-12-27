Dean Smith sacked as Norwich boss after 13 months in charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Dean Smith sacked as Norwich boss after 13 months in charge

By Press Association
December 27 2022, 3.09pm Updated: December 27 2022, 3.21pm
Dean Smith has been sacked as Norwich manager (Steven Paston/PA)
Dean Smith has been sacked as Norwich manager (Steven Paston/PA)

Dean Smith has been sacked as Norwich head coach, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

The decision comes following the Canaries’ 2-1 defeat to Luton on Boxing Day.

Norwich remain fifth in the table but the position masks a poor run of form with the side having won just three of their last 13 league games since early October.

Smith had been in charge for 13 months, having taken over following the departure of Daniel Farke in November last year.

The former Aston Villa boss was unable to save the club from relegation from the Premier League and had struggled to win over supporters.

It is understood he was informed of the club’s decision to terminate his tenure early on Tuesday afternoon.

A statement from the club read: “Norwich City have today parted company with head coach Dean Smith.

“As the club continues to work towards its on-field objectives this season, the board believe that it is the right time to make this transition.

“The club will now work to identify and appoint a new head coach that is able to deliver both the level of performances required to challenge at the top end of the league whilst implementing a consistent style of play.”

Luton v Norwich
Norwich were beaten on Boxing Day by a late goal from Luton’s Cauley Woodrow (centre) (Nigel French/PA)

Pressure had been building on Smith after a poor run of results prior to the World Cup break.

They won at Swansea in their first match back on December 10 but defeat to Blackburn last week saw tensions between Smith and supporters increase.

Fans voiced their displeasure with form and performances during the game and Smith later caused further ire by criticising that attitude.

The manner of Monday’s loss at Kenilworth Road – when the Canaries conceded in the last minute to a side with 10 men – exacerbated the situation.

Dean Smith
Smith appeared to lose the faith of supporters (Joe Giddens/PA)

The club have now decided that result was the final straw.

Coaches Craig Shakespeare and Liam Bramley have also left the club.

Sporting director Stuart Webber said: “This was a tough decision, but one that we felt was necessary to give ourselves the best possible chance of achieving our objective of promotion to the Premier League this season.

“With just under half of the season remaining and three consecutive home games on the horizon we now have a real opportunity to build some forward and positive momentum, both on and off the pitch.”

Steve Weaver and Allan Russell will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis until the club appoint a successor to Smith.

The team are next in action when they host Reading on Friday.

