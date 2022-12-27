Michael Beale insists there is still a future for Steven Davis at Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Beale insists there is still a future for Steven Davis at Rangers

By Press Association
December 27 2022, 3.15pm
Steven Davis has been ruled out for the rest of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Michael Beale is “devastated” by the season-ending injury to Steven Davis but insists the veteran Rangers midfielder’s time at Ibrox is not necessarily over.

The 37-year-old Northern Ireland international, out of contract at the end of the season, will undergo an operation in the New Year.

Davis’s last appearance in Light Blue came as a substitute in the 3-2 win over Hibernian on December 15 but Beale believes he may still have more to offer the Govan club.

“It is a huge blow,” said the Gers boss, who revealed that strikers Kemar Roofe and Antonio Colak, goalkeeper Allan McGregor and defender Borna Barisic are back and available for the visit of Motherwell at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

“I have been devastated since it happened. It didn’t look good at the time but we had to let the swelling go down and him to go for a scan and then let Steven process the results.

“I believe he will have it operated on in early January and then we will sit and talk.

“We have a plan for Steven, moving forward he is someone we want to have in and around the club as a player then helping him in his second career if he chose to go down that route. That was already in discussion.

“Only Steven Davis will make the decision on his future.

“He has got to have the operation and what the surgeon says and then he will decide what he will do next.

“Knowing Steven, I think he will want to continue to play and I think he can still play.

“It is a huge loss for me personally. It is a real disappointment. He was going to be a key player for me between now and the end of the season. I am gutted for Steven more than me.

“We will have a decision to make, that’s fair to say, but it’s Steven’s decision to make.

“My view on it, seeing him in the two or three weeks I was back, I think he still has at least 18 months left at this level.

“I always said he had 27-year-old legs and I am not backing down on that at the moment – let’s see.

“The most important person is Steven so until he talks we will all just support him through having an operation and see where it takes us.”

Beale, who has won three out of three as Ibrox manager, is pleased to see his squad getting stronger by the week.

Barisic has returned from the World Cup with Croatia and McGregor was ill and missed the 1-0 win over Ross County in Dingwall on December 23.

Roofe has not played since October while Colak has missed the last four games, both players with unspecified injuries.

Former Hearts defender John Souttar has been out since picking up an ankle injury on his debut at Livingston in July and he is on the mend.

The former Gers assistant coach said: “Roofe and Colak have trained. Now it is up to me whether I select them in the squad or not.

“It is fair to say they are obviously not 100 per cent fit. In Kemar’s case, he has been out a lot longer than Antonio but they have both trained the last two days which is pleasing.

“It is just a case of if I need them now or I can top them up before what is a big January for us.

“I believe John Souttar is not a million miles away, we will see him at the back end of January which is great news. He is out on the grass, not with the team but he is in a good place and I am delighted.

“Allan is back, he is fine. He just had the sniffles like one or two players and staff. Borna has trained the last two days, he looks in a great place.

“We are slowly but surely getting back to where we want to be in terms of having players available.”

