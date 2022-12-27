Derek McInnes demanding a big performance when Kilmarnock host Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Derek McInnes demanding a big performance when Kilmarnock host Aberdeen

By Press Association
December 27 2022, 3.48pm
Derek McInnes faces his former club (Will Matthews/PA)
Derek McInnes faces his former club (Will Matthews/PA)

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is focused on delivering a performance regardless of Aberdeen’s Rugby Park record or recent form as he prepares to face a squad that has benefited from “huge investment”.

The Dons travel to Ayrshire on Wednesday on the back of three consecutive defeats since returning from the mid-season break, but they still sit in the cinch Premiership top three, a status they were accustomed to during eight years under McInnes.

“Every manager will do the same, they will look at the upcoming opponent, they will look at what’s available,” said the former Dons boss, whose team fought from two goals down to get a point at Fir Park on Friday despite having Alan Power sent off.

“But it’s important we concentrate on our own performance, regardless of what team is coming and what form they are in.

“What you would say is that Aberdeen have accumulated a very talented squad. There’s been a huge investment in that squad and you can see they have a lot of good players.

“Defeats come to all of us, it’s just about how you react to that. We feel we had a good reaction to going behind the other day at Motherwell.

“It’s now important that we try just to concentrate on bringing a big performance ourselves, regardless if our opponent is strong or otherwise.

“We just have to make sure we deliver a performance that we are happy with and gives us a chance to win the game.”

Aberdeen v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Pittodrie Stadium
Aberdeen have lost three in a row – to Celtic, Rangers (pictured) and St Mirren (Jane Barlow/PA)

McInnes will get his first chance to end Killie’s 11-year run without a home victory over the Dons, a record he played a major part in.

The Ayrshire side have gone 17 games since beating Aberdeen, then managed by Craig Brown, on their home turf.

The Killie boss, whose side have won four Premiership home games this season, said: “We just want to try and maintain a strong home-win ratio. The vast majority of our points have come at home and it’s important we try and take the opportunity.

“Some teams we have a good record against as a club and others we don’t. We had a good record at Tynecastle and lost there. We had a poor record at Motherwell, someone told me we had lost six on the spin, and then we pick up a point.

“We just want to make sure that any team coming here don’t really enjoy the game, they find it tough, and the vast majority of games this season it’s been like that.

Kilmarnock v Rangers – Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership – Rugby Park
Rugby Park has been a happy hunting ground for Aberdeen in recent years (Ian Rutherford/PA)

“But we are looking for more of a 90-minute performance, or 90-plus. We have shown even in the two games we have had since we came back, two second-half performances that you would expect from ourselves.

“When you are coming up against teams of Aberdeen’s quality, 90-minute performances are normally what it takes to give yourself a chance.”

With successive home games against Aberdeen and then St Mirren, Killie could propel themselves towards the pack chasing a top-six spot and European places.

But McInnes said: “It’s just about trying to get a win. Last time out here at Rugby Park we beat Hibs and we had to do a lot right to get the three points. It’s been seven or eight weeks, it seems an eternity since we played at home.

“We do enjoy playing at home and it’s important we try and utilise the opportunity that’s there for us with the two home games. We have had two away games and we wanted more from it.

“We recognise our home form has given us a chance to look above where we are at the minute but hopefully we can just deal with the game itself first.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection

Editor's Picks

Most Commented