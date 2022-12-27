Richie Wellens satisfied as League Two leaders Leyton Orient draw with Stevenage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens was satisfied after his League Two leaders claimed a goalless stalemate with Stevenage in the clash between the top two sides at Brisbane Road.

Orient have now gone six home league games without conceding, whilst Stevenage have lost just once in their last 13 in the league.

“At times as a whole we could have been better on the ball but that is me nit-picking because overall I thought we did OK,” Wellens said.

The O’s protected their seven-point lead over their nearest rivals in a match that provided few clear-cut opportunities for either side with defences generally in the ascendancy and both sets of midfielders cancelling each other out.

“I didn’t think they cancelled us out at all to be honest,” Wellens added.

“I just think they have a certain style of playing which is to break the game up and counter-attack. If you don’t press their back players then they boom it into the box and it can become a problem.

“They are a very good team at defending their box and it’s just territory football. When we moved it quick we looked better but we just didn’t do it enough.

“I am all for game management but there was at least six or seven fouls from their full-back (Luther) Wildin on Paul Smyth. We needed a stronger referee today.

“We like to play with rhythm, momentum and speed. I don’t know how many minutes the ball was in play but I reckon it was less than 50 per cent of the game.”

Paul Smyth produced a jinking run that took him past three defenders before narrowly missing the target from 18 yards, whilst the visitors’ best effort fell to Jordan Roberts, whose close-range attempt was saved by Laurence Vigouroux in the home goal.

Stevenage manager Steve Evans said: “I thought it was an equal game, looking at it overall.

“It’s one where there was chances but when you look at the golden chances, there wasn’t too many; it didn’t quite fall for us.

“We know they are a possession-based team and they have much bigger resources than most teams.

“Orient have top players for this level so you can understand why they are top of the league and the reality is we are the surprise package in the Football League – not just League Two – and we have players in our dressing room who have shown they are willing to give everything.

“I thought we were terrific and we spoke about starting the game well and the importance of the opening goal, whether that comes in the first minute or the last minute.

“When the game settled down after the first 10 minutes, I sat on the bench disappointed we didn’t get that goal because the momentum we created deserved the goal.”