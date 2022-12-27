Bolton play out goalless draw with Derby in front of bumper crowd

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bolton’s biggest crowd for a decade saw Wanderers and League One play-off rivals Derby draw 0-0 at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The Trotters, managed by former County player Ian Evatt, stay fifth after an even contest that only occasionally had a bumper attendance of 25,428 at fever pitch.

The point extended Derby’s unbeaten league run to nine games and lifted the Rams up to sixth, still one point behind their hosts.

Top scorer Dion Charles wasted the home team’s best chance after 57 minutes, shooting wide from 10 yards.

Paul Warne’s visitors were without their own 10-goal marksman David McGoldrick, absent through illness.

They had strong penalty appeals rejected in the first half when Tom Barkhuizen went down under Eoin Toal’s challenge.

Toal also sliced a clearance on top of his own net from Louie Sibley’s left wing cross.

In the second half, James Collins headed over the bar for Derby while Elias Kachunga almost snatched victory for Wanderers in the final seconds of stoppage time, denied by keeper Joe Wildsmith.