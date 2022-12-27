Saka meets Wenger, and Warner joins exclusive club – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association December 27 2022, 6.09pm Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (Steven Paston/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 27. Football Bukayo Saka finally met Arsene Wenger. And finally we meet ! 👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/e9IUeqJakO— Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) December 27, 2022 Erling Haaland sported a new look. Viking mode 𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗗 🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/Sy2dh3Dg4l— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) December 26, 2022 Declan Rice looked ahead. Not the result we wanted tonight! Always special to put the shirt back on after a while away. We will continue to push and give everything to get back to winning ways. Can’t thank our fans enough for the support as always! Onto a big one Friday❤️⚒️— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) December 26, 2022 Cesc Fabregas and Millie Bright shared festive family pics. My Big Fat Beautiful Spanish Lebanese Family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QmnqzGpJ5l— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) December 27, 2022 View this post on InstagramA post shared by Millie Bright (@mbrighty04) Cricket David Warner joined an exclusive club. David Warner becomes only the second batter to score a double hundred in their 100th Test 🙌Watch #AUSvSA LIVE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺#WTC23 | 📝 https://t.co/FKgWE9jUq4 pic.twitter.com/lXfn50rf5C— ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2022 Just the 2️⃣nd cricketer in history to score a 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ in their 💯th Test 🔥Take a bow, Davey. That was a special knock 🫡#AUSvSA @DavidWarner31 pic.twitter.com/41ZU8KXuuJ— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 27, 2022 Double Ton in your 100th Test .. now that’s writing your own script .. proper leadership @davidwarner31 😜 #MCG #AUSvsSA— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 27, 2022 Athletics Usain Bolt enjoyed giving back. The spirit of giving back is what I love most about Christmas #ChristmasTreat #Sherwood 🎁 pic.twitter.com/80fc0iJzYW— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) December 27, 2022 Boxing Amir Khan reminisced. The last time we did a boxing show in pakistan was here. #Amirkhanfightnight pic.twitter.com/lHgIlIqsNr— Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) December 27, 2022 Formula One Nico Rosberg went for a drive. I took my Rimac Nevera flat out through the Monaco mountains for the very first time. With 412km/h top speed, it's now officially the world’s fastest electric production car in the world! Phenomenal experience – literally a race car ⚡️Full video: https://t.co/8GcEqMoklT pic.twitter.com/0SiLDaxZ5c— Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) December 27, 2022 Already a subscriber? 