Reigning PDC world champion Peter Wright knocked out by Kim Huybrechts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Reigning PDC world champion Peter Wright knocked out by Kim Huybrechts

By Press Association
December 27 2022, 11.55pm
Peter Wright saw his hopes of retaining his PDC World Championship title end with defeat to Kim Huybrechts (Steven Paston/PA)
Peter Wright saw his hopes of retaining his PDC World Championship title end with defeat to Kim Huybrechts (Steven Paston/PA)

Peter Wright’s reign as PDC world champion came to a sorry end as Kim Huybrechts claimed the biggest win of his career at Alexandra Palace.

Wright wore a colourful Christmas shirt on the oche, but that was the only thing that sparkled from the Scot as Huybrechts cruised to a 4-1 victory and a last-16 date with fellow Belgian Dimitri van den Bergh.

“I beat the name Peter Wright, but the person Peter Wright wasn’t there,” Huybrechts told Sky Sports after the world number two had averaged just 91.28 throughout and was even below 80 in the third set.

Cazoo World Darts Championship 2022/23 – Day Ten – Alexandra Palace
Kim Huybrechts, left, delivered a shock victory over reigning champion Peter Wright at the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace (Steven Paston/PA)

“That wasn’t Peter Wright. I have to be honest about that.

“Normally he’s about 20 times better than this. I just played my game, took my chances and got the win.

“I did what I had to do, but I’m not going to be arrogant or cocky. But I’m a happy man to go through to the next round.”

Wright took the first set 3-0 and Huybrechts, who came to London battling to stay in the world’s top 32, appeared to be up against it.

But he seized the initiative by winning seven of the next eight legs and a cool 67 checkout gave him a 3-1 advantage.

Wright tried to fight back in the fifth set, but he missed double 18 to extend the match and Huybrechts stepped in to seal matters before a shocked crowd.

Gerwyn Price vowed to win his second world crown after claiming a maiden TV victory over Raymond van Barneveld.

Five-time world king Van Barneveld’s rise up the rankings after twice retiring from the sport had provided the feel-good story at this year’s tournament.

But the 55-year-old was whitewashed 4-0 as world number one Price showed there is no room for sentiment on darts’ biggest stage.

“I can say I beat Raymond on TV, right? Come on,” Price said after avenging two defeats by Van Barneveld at last month’s Grand Slam of Darts and ending a run of six successive losses to the Dutchman.

“In the Grand Slam I let Raymond off numerous times, but this time I was clinical.

“I’m happy with that one. I’m the world number one and I’m here to win. I’m not here to make up the numbers.”

Price, the 2021 world champion, took first set 3-1 with a 100 per cent return on his doubles and won the second set by the same scoreline.

Van Barneveld’s comeback hopes flickered with a superb 125 checkout (25-50-50) but he missed a double eight shot for the third set and Price pounced.

The Welshman eventually sewed up victory with a 128 finish (54-54-20) and will meet Ryan Searle or Jose de Sousa in the last 16.

Germany’s Gabriel Clemens won six of the final seven legs to beat Jim Williams 4-3 in a see-saw thriller.

Welshman Williams had a match dart to win 4-2. But he could not take out double six for a 126 checkout, and Clemens averaged 112 in the deciding set to book a date with either Danny Noppert or Alan Soutar.

Cazoo World Darts Championship 2022/23 – Day Ten – Alexandra Palace
Josh Rock celebrates beating Nathan Aspinall in the third round of the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace (Steven Paston/PA)

Josh Rock knocked out 10th seed Nathan Aspinall 4-3 in an epic encounter.

The 21-year-old Rock has hinted that he could come of age at this tournament and he punished Aspinall for a raft of missed doubles.

After leading 3-2, Rock held his nerve to take out 70 for victory in the final leg.

Van den Bergh and Jonny Clayton had earlier eased through with respective 4-1 victories over Brendan Dolan and Krzysztof Ratajski.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection

Editor's Picks

Most Commented