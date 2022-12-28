Football rumours: Jordan Pickford’s Everton future in doubt over new deal delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Jordan Pickford’s Everton future in doubt over new deal delay

By Press Association
December 28 2022, 6.39am
Jordan Pickford’s Everton future is in doubt according to the Daily Mail (Martin Rickett/PA Images).
What the papers say

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford‘s Everton future is in doubt, according to the Daily Mail, with the club yet to sign off on the new five-year contract he agreed before the World Cup. Word of the delay has reportedly alerted Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea to take an interest in the 28-year-old.

The Evening Standard reports that Arsenal’s opening offer for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has been rejected but a new bid is being prepared for the sought-after 21-year-old. The paper puts the opening offer in the region of £55million.

Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk
Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Newcastle United could try to sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in the summer when the 31-year-old is out of contract. The Blues are thought to be keen on Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, the Mail says.

And The Daily Telegraph writes that Manchester United are focusing on a loan signing to add to their attack in January after going over their budget during the summer when they spent in excess of £200m. The paper adds that loan terms could put the club off Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, 23.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Canada’s Alphonso Davies scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup Group F match at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha
Canada’s Alphonso Davies (Mike Egerton/PA)

Alphonso Davies: Spanish outlet AS reports Real Madrid are planning to make a move for the 22-year-old Bayern Munich and Canada full-back.

Jonathan David: La Voic du Nord reports via Metro that the Lille forward has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United and the 22-year-old Canada international has said “every player would want to play” in the Premier League “some day”.

