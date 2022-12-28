Reece James faces second spell on the sidelines following knee injury setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reece James faces second spell on the sidelines following knee injury setback

By Press Association
December 28 2022, 12.53pm Updated: December 28 2022, 4.31pm
Reece James was forced off during Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth with a knee injury (John Walton/PA)
Reece James was forced off during Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth with a knee injury (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea full-back Reece James is set for up to a month out after suffering a setback to the knee injury that kept him out of the World Cup.

The 23-year-old England international underwent an assessment on Wednesday after being forced off in the second half of Tuesday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth, with scan results confirming he faces another spell on the sidelines.

It is a devastating blow for the defender, who had just just returned to action after initially recovering from the injury sustained in October during a Champions League clash with AC Milan.

A statement from Chelsea read: “Defender Reece James underwent assessment earlier today after being substituted during the second half of last night’s 2-0 Premier League victory over AFC Bournemouth due to a knee injury.

“Scan results have regrettably confirmed a setback for the 23-year-old, with Reece now set to be ruled out for up to a month.”

James, who lasted almost an hour before he felt discomfort and left the stadium wearing a knee brace, personally addressed the issue on social media.

He tweeted: “2022 has been the toughest year to date.

“Just wanna thank you all for the support, none of you go unnoticed.

“It’s naturally effected me mentally, I’m currently just tryna deal with the cards I’ve been dealt. I hope your end of year is filled with peace, joy and happiness.”

Chelsea boss Graham Potter expressed his concern over James’ injury after the victory but insisted it would be a waiting game to discover the full prognosis.

He said: “It’s really too soon, but it’s the same area so we are concerned and we’ll have to see over the next 24-48 hours.

“He felt something there and we will have to find out the extent of it and keep our fingers crossed. He’s disappointed, of course he is. At the moment, we are hoping it isn’t as bad.

“He’s been really disappointed to miss the World Cup, of course. It was a huge blow to him. You could see today his quality and what he brings to the team.

“He’s had to deal with the injury and he’s done that well. The plan was to play 60 minutes today so now he’s disappointed, of course.

“We hope it’s not as bad as it was and he can have a speedy recovery.”

James sustained his initial knee problem in October during a Champions League fixture with AC Milan.

An eight-week lay-off was predicted, which would have seen him fit for around the knockout stage of the World Cup but England boss Gareth Southgate decided against selecting the defender in his 26-man squad in November.

James conceded to being “devastated” at the time having worn a knee brace for a month in an effort to try and speed up his recovery in order to be fit for the tournament in Qatar.

He will now face a waiting game to discover the extent of this latest knee injury. Chelsea are next in action on New Year’s Day at Nottingham Forest.

