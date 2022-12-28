Coventry warn fans over drug taking and underage drinking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coventry have again warned fans that they face being banned if found to be taking part in anti-social behaviour at games.

The Championship club said incidents at recent fixtures included the “increasing problem” of drug use, underage drinking and flares being thrown and have pledged to work with the police to identify those responsible.

Coventry chief executive Dave Boddy said in a statement: “We are aware of increased drug taking and usage at matches, and this has grown further in recent weeks.

“We work closely with the police already on a number of fronts, and will be working proactively with them and other colleagues regarding this issue and identifying those supporters who are doing this.

“Alongside underage drinking and other behaviour outlined, it is disappointing we are having to put out this further warning to supporters.

“However, we are determined to ensure that the actions of a minority do not affect the majority of fans, whose support home and away is fantastic.

“Fans who are found to be taking part in this behaviour will be banned and will be liable to further action from the police.”

The warning comes 12 days after the club highlighted a number of incidents in the Singers Corner area of the Coventry Building Society Arena which had prompted supporters to raise concerns.

These included flares being thrown (which hit other Coventry fans), anti-social behaviour and abuse towards other supporters, injuries to supporters during goal celebrations and also fans standing on steps, despite instructions from stewards.