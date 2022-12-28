Leah Williamson feared crippling period pain could have ruined her Euro hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leah Williamson feared crippling period pain could have ruined her Euro hopes

By Press Association
December 28 2022, 2.57pm
England captain Leah Williamson on the front of Women’s Health magazine (Rosaline Shahnavaz/Women’s Health/PA).
England captain Leah Williamson on the front of Women’s Health magazine (Rosaline Shahnavaz/Women’s Health/PA).

England captain Leah Williamson feared that crippling period pain could have ruined her chances of leading the Lionesses to glory at last summer’s European Championships.

The Arsenal defender suffers from endometriosis which can make her periods so debilitating that she is left lying in pain on the bathroom floor.

Williamson, 25, told Women’s Health magazine: “Before the Euros I had a concussion, which they say can really impact your next period, and it was bad – like, really bad.

“You know when you’re on the bathroom floor and literally like, ‘I can’t move’. When it’s too late to take the tablets because I’m, like, in it now.”

Women’s Euro 2022
Leah Williamson lifts the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 trophy (Danny Lawson/PA)

Endometriosis is a long-term condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

Painful periods, pelvic pain and cramping, uncomfortable bowel movements and excessive bleeding are among the various symptoms. Infertility is also possible.

Williamson recalled how stressful the threat of a bad period became before last year’s England v Norway game.

She said: “I was like, ‘It cannot happen’. Like, I actually won’t be able to play.

Leah Williamson
Leah Williamson (Rosaline Shahnavaz/Women’s Health/PA)

“(Having an endometriosis flare-up) is a big fear when you get to a tournament not injured. I don’t change too much around (my cycle) now.

“Unless I’m on the floor. And then I’m like, ‘I won’t make it today’.

“I’m a professional athlete, I’ve always been like, ‘Let’s get on with it’. But you get to a certain age when you actually say, ‘This is a really big f****** problem’.

“I’m pretty sure if men had periods we would have figured out a way to stop them by now without doing any damage.”

The Euro 2022 final victory over Germany marked England’s first major football trophy since the men’s 1966 World Cup triumph.

Women’s Euro 2022
England celebrate winning the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Williamson described the emotional comedown from winning the Euros as “hard”, adding: “It scares the s*** out of me if I’m honest that every day for the rest of my life I will chase that feeling.

“I don’t see how it could have been topped. The only thing I’d love to do is go back and watch it from the stands. As the final whistle went, my grandma just put her head on my mum’s shoulder and went, ‘She did it’.”

She also described her mixed feelings about now having celebrity status.

Williamson said: “I love it because we can reach so many people,” but added: “I hate the fame and that side of it.”

She added: “If you’re not prepared to (be famous as a professional women’s footballer) you’re doing a disservice to the game and all those women that had to pretend to be boys to be able to play.

“I understand that I stand on the shoulders of those people.”

