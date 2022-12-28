Curtis Main nets second-half leveller as St Mirren leave Livingston with point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Curtis Main nets second-half leveller as St Mirren leave Livingston with point

By Press Association
December 28 2022, 9.53pm
Curtis Main equalised for St Mirren (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Curtis Main equalised for St Mirren (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Curtis Main scored a second-half equaliser to rescue a point as St Mirren recorded 1-1 cinch Premiership draw at Livingston in a game that saw both teams finish with 10 men.

The home team lost Scott Pittman to a straight red card for a challenge on Keanu Baccus in the 24th minute.

Just seconds after Saints captain Mark O’Hara was sent off for a second booking – 10 minutes after the break – Cristian Montano fired Livingston in front in the 56th minute.

But Main ensured a share of the spoils headed back along the M8 after converting from close range seven minutes later.

Joel Nouble was again absent for Livingston with a knee complaint, while Lions defender Jack Fitzwater missed out with a knock.

There were no such injury worries for the visitors, with manager Stephen Robinson naming an unchanged XI following the Christmas Eve victory over Aberdeen.

There was no lack of effort from both teams but this did not lead to any goal-scoring openings of note in what was a dull first half.

The only real talking point was the sending off of Livingston midfielder Pittman.

Pittman was initially booked by Steven McLean for a challenge on Baccus but the official then brandished a red card after being asked to review footage of the incident.

But unlike at Easter Road, where Livingston lost four goals within 35 minutes against Hibernian following the dismissal of Jason Holt, the hosts continued to look comfortable.

Montano even managed to get a low shot away that just missed the target.

The second half was a different story as chances and goals were created at both ends.

The numbers were evened out in the 55th minute when Saints midfielder O’Hara picked up a second booking for a foul on Bruce Anderson.

Within 60 seconds, the Lions went ahead. Montano’s low drive came back off the post but the left-back was on hand to convert from close range.

Anderson came close to making it two after being put through by Sean Kelly but goalkeeper Trevor Carson gathered the striker’s tame shot.

Livingston goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov then produced a stunning save to keep out an effort from substitute Eamonn Brophy.

But there was little the Russian could do as Main levelled for the visitors. The striker got on the end of Brophy’s cross and directed the ball into the net from close range.

Brophy should have at least tested Konovalov with a late chance but he fired wide from a tight angle as the spoils were shared.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule

Editor's Picks

Most Commented