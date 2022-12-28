Curtis Main nets second-half leveller as St Mirren leave Livingston with point

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Curtis Main scored a second-half equaliser to rescue a point as St Mirren recorded 1-1 cinch Premiership draw at Livingston in a game that saw both teams finish with 10 men.

The home team lost Scott Pittman to a straight red card for a challenge on Keanu Baccus in the 24th minute.

Just seconds after Saints captain Mark O’Hara was sent off for a second booking – 10 minutes after the break – Cristian Montano fired Livingston in front in the 56th minute.

But Main ensured a share of the spoils headed back along the M8 after converting from close range seven minutes later.

Joel Nouble was again absent for Livingston with a knee complaint, while Lions defender Jack Fitzwater missed out with a knock.

There were no such injury worries for the visitors, with manager Stephen Robinson naming an unchanged XI following the Christmas Eve victory over Aberdeen.

There was no lack of effort from both teams but this did not lead to any goal-scoring openings of note in what was a dull first half.

The only real talking point was the sending off of Livingston midfielder Pittman.

Pittman was initially booked by Steven McLean for a challenge on Baccus but the official then brandished a red card after being asked to review footage of the incident.

But unlike at Easter Road, where Livingston lost four goals within 35 minutes against Hibernian following the dismissal of Jason Holt, the hosts continued to look comfortable.

Montano even managed to get a low shot away that just missed the target.

The second half was a different story as chances and goals were created at both ends.

The numbers were evened out in the 55th minute when Saints midfielder O’Hara picked up a second booking for a foul on Bruce Anderson.

Within 60 seconds, the Lions went ahead. Montano’s low drive came back off the post but the left-back was on hand to convert from close range.

Anderson came close to making it two after being put through by Sean Kelly but goalkeeper Trevor Carson gathered the striker’s tame shot.

Livingston goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov then produced a stunning save to keep out an effort from substitute Eamonn Brophy.

But there was little the Russian could do as Main levelled for the visitors. The striker got on the end of Brophy’s cross and directed the ball into the net from close range.

Brophy should have at least tested Konovalov with a late chance but he fired wide from a tight angle as the spoils were shared.