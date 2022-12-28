Livingston wrongly reduced to 10 men in St Mirren draw – boss Davie Martindale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Livingston wrongly reduced to 10 men in St Mirren draw – boss Davie Martindale

By Press Association
December 28 2022, 10.46pm
Davie Martindale's Livingston drew 1-1 with St Mirren (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Davie Martindale’s Livingston drew 1-1 with St Mirren (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Livingston manager Davie Martindale insists his team were wrongly reduced to 10 men for the second game running after Scott Pittman was ordered off in the 1-1 cinch Premiership draw with St Mirren.

The midfielder was sent for an early bath in the 24th minute for a challenge on Keanu Baccus, with referee Steven McLean upgrading his initial decision to brandish a yellow card following VAR intervention.

That dismissal came just four days after Jason Holt was sent off in the 4-0 defeat at Hibernian, a decision that the club are appealing.

After Saints captain Mark O’Hara picked up his second booking, 10 minutes after the interval, Livingston defender Cristian Montano and St Mirren striker Curtain Main both got on the scoresheet in an entertaining second half.

Martindale, however, was less than impressed with the decision to send off Pittman and said: “I was disappointed with the sending off, I think it’s extremely harsh.

“He wins the ball then it’s debatable whether the player should be in there after Pitts wins the ball.

“Pitts pulls his legs back so I don’t think there is excessive force. I don’t think the ref has made a clear and obvious error by showing the yellow card so why is he looking at the monitor then?

“On Saturday the referee never went and looked at the monitor and had the card out within a few seconds of the challenge.

“We’re still finding our feet with VAR maybe but I genuinely don’t think it was a sending off.”

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson, whose team are fifth in the cinch Premiership with 25 points from 17 games, was keen to focus on the positives – despite his disappointment from only leaving with a point.

He said: “We are very pleased with a point at a difficult place.

“It’s our best start in 34 years. It shows you how far we’ve come that we are disappointed.

“We made poor decisions on the ball not to take advantage of being at 11 v 10. We were actually a bit better at 10 v 10.

“Our second yellow seems soft but we will have to look back at that.

“We knew he was walking a bit of a tightrope, we were thinking of taking him off before then.

“We could’ve scored a second goal where again our decision-making wasn’t the best.

“We didn’t have that many players at the top of their game so when that happens and you still take a point, we will take it and go into the Kilmarnock game on a positive.”

