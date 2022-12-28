Robbie Neilson confirms ‘leader’ Lawrence Shankland as Hearts captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robbie Neilson confirms ‘leader’ Lawrence Shankland as Hearts captain

By Press Association
December 28 2022, 10.58pm
Lawrence Shankland is the new Hearts skipper (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Lawrence Shankland is the new Hearts skipper (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Robbie Neilson revealed that Lawrence Shankland has been appointed Hearts captain in the absence of injured goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

The striker wore the armband as he scored his 16th goal of the season in Wednesday’s 3-2 victory away to St Johnstone.

With Gordon out for the rest of the season after suffering a double leg break against Dundee United on Christmas Eve, Neilson confirmed afterwards that the 27-year-old will remain skipper even when other experienced players like Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley return from injury.

“Lawrence is a leader within the group,” said Neilson. “I think there is an opportunity with him to develop further.

“Craig Gordon will remain the club captain but we need an on-field captain, day to day and on the pitch and that will be Lawrence. I spoke to a few of the senior players and he was the main candidate for us.

“I’m really pleased with him. I think you could see it improving his game (against St Johnstone), that leadership. The main thing for me is there is development there within him.

“I can see him becoming a real good on-pitch captain. He will stay as the captain (when Halkett is back). He’s got the attributes, he’ll play every week, top goal scorer. He’s got a bit about him as well.”

Neilson confirmed that Gordon will be with the Hearts players this weekend as they prepare for Monday’s Edinburgh derby against Hibernian.

“I have been speaking to Craig a lot and went to see him on Boxing Day,” he said. “He is very disappointed at what has happened but is now talking about timelines for coming back.

“He’s home, he needs to get back on his feet first and foremost. He will be in with us on Sunday before the derby because he wants to be part of it.

“He will have a huge impact just being here. Firstly, helping Lawrence develop as a captain, along with Robert Snodgrass. Secondly, he can come to games with us and help the coaching staff and look at other aspects of the game.”

Neilson was delighted to see Hearts record their first league win away to St Johnstone for 12 years.

“I used to have long hair the last time we won here,” joked the shaven-headed Hearts boss. “It is always a difficult place to come. I was really pleased with the first-half performance, I thought we controlled the game, passed it really well and got into good areas.

“I felt the second half we huffed and puffed and brought pressure onto ourselves which was the disappointing thing.”

Saints boss Callum Davidson rued his team’s poor start.

“I thought we were really poor for the first 25 minutes,” he said. “Against a team like Hearts you can’t give them a two-goal head-start then decide to start playing.

“After that, it was an entertaining game but we can’t play like we did in the first 25 minutes against the third team in the league and expect to win the match.”

