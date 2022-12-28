Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou delighted to see Aaron Mooy on the scoresheet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou delighted to see Aaron Mooy on the scoresheet

By Press Association
December 28 2022, 11.19pm
Aaron Mooy celebrates his second goal (PA)
Aaron Mooy celebrates his second goal (PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was delighted for Aaron Mooy to get off the mark with his first two goals for the club in a 4-0 win over Hibernian.

The Australia midfielder has brought his impressive World Cup performances back to Scotland and struck the opener from 12 yards at Easter Road before hitting a second-half penalty.

Postecoglou said: “With Aaron it was just a matter of getting him fit. He played probably two games of football in six months before we signed him.

“So I knew it was going to take time when to get to the fitness levels but I knew as soon as that happened he has such a good engine, his ability to run, his quality would eventually shine through.

“We’ve had a positive World Cup, the guys who went away have come back with some real belief through the positive experiences they had.

“I think that has helped us, not just with the players’ own conditioning, but also in their belief in themselves.

“It was great for Aaron, he’s been a bit unlucky, he’s been knocking on the door at getting a couple of goals and it was great to see him do it.”

Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi were also on target as Celtic ensured they will go into Monday’s New Year derby at Ibrox nine points and 20 goals ahead of Rangers in the cinch Premiership.

“The boys were great,” Postecoglou said. “We had a feeling Hibs would come at us early on especially and they did. Credit to them, the first 15-20 minutes were pretty frenetic, the crowd were up for it, I thought it was a good watch.

“But our boys held it together really well. They got to grips with the game and after that I just thought we dominated and scored some cracking goals and we could have had a couple more. It was just an outstanding effort by the players.”

Postecoglou believes Greg Taylor will be fit to face Rangers despite going off with an injury after the fourth goal.

“I think so,” he said. “He felt a bit tight. With the game the way it was, he decided conservatively to come off.”

Hibs started positively and Chris Cadden had a goal disallowed for offside, and they had two good chances to halve the deficit when Paul Hanlon hit the post and Kevin Nisbet headed wide from six yards.

But they looked a demoralised side in the final half hour as they suffered an eighth defeat in 10 matches to finish 2022 in eighth place.

Manager Lee Johnson said:  “We didn’t go into this game lacking confidence. I think that showed in the first 15, 20 minutes.

“Celtic are a top team, make no bones about it. I’ve managed against Premier League teams on numerous occasions and Celtic are, if not the best, certainly one of the best sides, maybe bar Manchester City, that I’ve come across. That’s how good they are.

“They’re maybe not all household names compared to  English Premier League players but they are a unit, a team, they’re dynamic, they’ve got penetrative runs, and as a squad and players you have got to learn from that. I think we are learning, we are improving.”

