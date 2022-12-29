Erling Haaland beats Kevin Phillips’ goal record with Andy Cole’s next in line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Erling Haaland beats Kevin Phillips’ goal record with Andy Cole’s next in line

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 8.31am Updated: December 29 2022, 12.27pm
Erling Haaland, right. has raced to 20 Premier League goals (Tim Goode/PA)
Erling Haaland, right. has raced to 20 Premier League goals (Tim Goode/PA)

Erling Haaland became the quickest player to 20 Premier League goals with his brace against Leeds on Wednesday night.

The Manchester City striker’s two goals in his 14th appearance saw him smash the previous best of 21 set by former Sunderland hitman Kevin Phillips in 1999-2000, the latest in a string of Premier League records since the Norwegian’s arrival in the north-west.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his record so far and how he compares.

Hot-shot Haaland

Haaland now has three doubles to go with his three hat-tricks, meaning he has scored multiple goals in almost half of his Premier League games to date.

Against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest he became only the sixth man to score back-to-back Premier League trebles, adding another against Manchester United three games later, while he struck twice on his league debut at West Ham, against Brighton in October and at Elland Road.

He has also scored against Newcastle, Aston Villa, Wolves, Southampton and Fulham, with Bournemouth, Liverpool and Brentford the only teams to keep him out so far.

The Reds also shut him out on his City debut in the Community Shield but in the Champions League he scored twice each against Sevilla and FC Copenhagen and a winner against Borussia Dortmund, before being substituted following a scoreless first half in the return fixture with his former club.

City manager Pep Guardiola said after the game that Haaland “is still not at his best” after an injury earlier in the season, a terrifying thought for those Premier League defences still to face him. Everton must hope he is still to hit his peak come New Year’s Eve, with Chelsea then facing City in the league and FA Cup successively.

How he compares

Kevin Phillips celebrates a goal against Coventry in his first Premier League season with Sunderland
Kevin Phillips made an electric start to Premier League life with Sunderland (John Giles/PA)

Phillips started his 30-goal Golden Boot season with five in his first six games – Haaland had twice as many – before reaching 10 in 10 with a hat-trick against Derby and a brace against Bradford.

Further doubles followed against Villa, Watford, Chelsea and Southampton before he too reached 20 in a game against Leeds, his 21st in the competition on January 23, 2000.

Andy Cole, fourth on the all-time Premier League scoring list, took just two games longer than Phillips to score 20 goals and holds the record of 27 games to reach 25, the next landmark in Haaland’s sights.

Haaland has already reached the Golden Boot tallies from 1997-98, 1998-99 (both 18), 2008-09 (19), 2006-07 and 2010-11 (both 20) and has now surpassed his father Alf-Inge Haaland’s Premier League goal tally of 18 – set over nine seasons and 181 appearances with Forest, Leeds and City.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule

Editor's Picks

Most Commented