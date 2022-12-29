Brendan Rodgers: Leicester have great opportunity to bounce back at Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brendan Rodgers: Leicester have great opportunity to bounce back at Liverpool

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 9.03am
Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester are looking to bounce back from defeat on Boxing Day (Steven Paston/PA)
Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester are looking to bounce back from defeat on Boxing Day (Steven Paston/PA)

Brendan Rodgers believes Leicester’s clash with Liverpool provides a “great opportunity” for his team to bounce back from their Boxing Day defeat to Newcastle.

Prior to the winter break, Leicester had been on a decent run of form with four wins from five games, but they lost 3-0 to the Magpies, with all three goals coming in the opening 32 minutes of the match.

The result sees the Foxes sit just below halfway in the Premier League table and Rodgers is hopeful his side can show their belief ahead of the trip to Anfield.

“I think the first 20 minutes of a game at Anfield are always very important,” he told a pre-match press conference.

“With the crowd and intensity of which a Liverpool team will want to play, that’s important, that resilience and mentality.

“You need that ability if you do go behind to have that belief. I think in any game of football there’s two games – the game itself and before that the game of belief.

“You always believe when you step onto the field, especially against some of the big teams away from home, you need to have that belief and mentality that you can get a result.

“For us, we’ve got a great opportunity going to a great stadium to play football in and look to see if we can replicate that belief and spirit last time we played.

“It’s always a difficult game and nobody knows that more than myself at Anfield – but it’s a great challenge for us.

“(Newcastle) was disappointing, like I say, but challenges are there to be overcome and there’s a great opportunity for us to get out there in a fantastic game.”

Rodgers confirmed in his press conference that James Maddison and Dennis Praet would be absent for the Liverpool game.

Maddison was due to see a specialist in London about his knee, while Praet was still struggling with a side injury that saw him substituted against Newcastle.

The Leicester boss also had his eye on the January transfer window and provided some profiles of players he was hoping to bring in.

“I’ve always – in most of my teams – had two wingers that are fast, dynamic and can threaten the back line. I like speed in a winger,” he said.

“Left-back, it’s clear we need somebody to come in. We’ve only obviously got Luke (Thomas) who can come in the other side.

“I also think in positions we need profile, we need a bit more stature in the team and that’s something we’ll look at as well, covering the positions.

“Centre-half, you certainly need stature and profile to play in that position, so I think the stature of the team we can increase, but certainly the power and speed along the frontline is very important for any team of mine.”

