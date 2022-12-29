Matthew Etherington leaves Crawley after three games in charge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crawley manager Matthew Etherington has left the club after just 32 days in charge.

Etherington, 41, quit his role as Peterborough’s Under-23 boss to take up the role on November 27, replacing Kevin Betsy who was sacked in October.

The former Tottenham midfielder got off to a winning start in his first game in charge but then suffered back-to-back home defeats to Hartlepool and Sutton, the latter featuring a terrible corner routine which attracted much derision on social media.

Is this the worst corner routine ever? 😅pic.twitter.com/uMFFKlsVvj — Sky Sports (@SkySports) December 27, 2022

The losses left Crawley 20th in the League Two table and a club statement released on Thursday confirmed Etherington and assistant manager Simon Davies had left their roles with immediate effect.

Director of football and interim CEO Chris Galley said: “It has become clear to all involved parties that this partnership is not the right fit to carry the club forward and achieve our goals.

“As a result, we have mutually decided to move in a different direction. We wish Matty and Simon well in their future endeavours.”