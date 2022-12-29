Three and easy for Carlisle in victory at Crewe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carlisle completed back-to-back wins in League Two with an emphatic 3-0 victory at 10-man Crewe.

Morgan Feeney’s set-piece finish gave the Cumbrians a sixth-minute lead at Gresty Road.

Owen Moxon doubled the advantage soon after the interval before Crewe skipper Luke Offord was sent off in the 51st minute.

And substitute Kristian Dennis grabbed a late third to keep Carlisle in the thick of the play-off battle.

Skipper Feeney flicked on Moxon’s corner out of reach of goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and into the far corner to open the scoring.

Okonkwo pushed around Jack Stretton’s volley soon after and thwarted the forward again after he was played through on goal, as well as blocking Jordan Gibson’s follow-up.

Crewe rallied as the half closed with Dan Agyei driving over and Joel Tabiner arrowing a low shot just past the post.

But they were in deep trouble a minute after the interval as Moxon doubled Carlisle’s lead, firing past Okonkwo into the far corner after Jack Armer nodded Gibson’s cross into his path.

Referee Andy Haines then handed Offord a straight red card after spotting an off-the-ball incident with Stretton, which left the Carlisle forward on the deck.

Substitute Kristian Dennis exposed Crewe’s defence again in the 72nd minute when he picked up a clearance in his own half and was allowed to canter clear before firing in a third.