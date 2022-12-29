Cardiff secure fourth consecutive draw after holding Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cardiff secure fourth consecutive draw after holding Coventry

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 9.54pm
Viktor Gyokeres (right) was unable to make the breakthrough for Coventry against Cardiff (David Davies/PA)
Viktor Gyokeres (right) was unable to make the breakthrough for Coventry against Cardiff (David Davies/PA)

Cardiff held Coventry to a 0-0 draw at the Coventry Building Society Arena to record their fourth draw in succession in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Championship’s lowest scorers were without top marksman Callum Robinson, who failed to make the matchday squad, as did Kion Etete.

The former Spurs striker was replaced by Mark Harris in the starting line-up, who looked lively in the opening minutes when he saw a header saved by Ben Wilson before cutting into the box and drilling a low shot into the arms of the Sky Blues’ goalkeeper.

Captain Joe Ralls also looked to set the Bluebirds on their way to a first win in seven, but his early effort from range was blocked for a corner.

The home side came closest through Ben Sheaf, whose poked shot hit the outside of the post in the first half after some tenacious work from Viktor Gyokeres on the by-line.

Former Swansea loanee Kasey Palmer had been included in Coventry’s line-up with Mark Robins admitting he was “fearing the worst” for key midfielder Callum O’Hare after he was stretchered off with a knee injury against Sheffield United on Boxing Day.

There was also a return to the XI for Fankaty Dabo, who started for the first time since a 2-2 draw with Rotherham in October.

The powerful Palmer had the Sky Blues’ first chance of the evening when his shot flashed wide after he was teed up by Gustavo Hamer, who himself forced former Coventry loanee Ryan Allsop to beat away his long-range effort.

Sky Blues skipper Jamie Allen started and finished a move which came agonisingly close to putting the hosts in front when he won possession high up the pitch and picked out Gyokeres.

The Swede then found Palmer who slipped in Allen, but the midfielder’s turn and shot whistled centimetres wide of the post as Coventry sought to break the deadlock.

Mark Hudson’s men remained a threat on the break through Harris, who got the wrong side of Callum Doyle before turning and setting up Jaden Philogene-Bidace, but the Aston Villa loanee could only skew his effort high and wide of Wilson’s goal.

Following a quiet first half in front of goal, Coventry’s top scorer Gyokeres met Jake Bidwell’s brilliant cross but could only head wide of Allsop’s right-hand post.

Earlier, the former Swansea left-back had picked out Palmer with a cross, who took the ball down inside the box but his left-footed shot was saved by the busy Allsop as Cardiff escaped the West Midlands with a fourth draw on the bounce.

