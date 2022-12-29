Wimbledon leave it late to snatch victory at Colchester By Press Association December 29 2022, 9.56pm Ethan Chislett scored the winning goal (Jacques Feeney/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ethan Chislett grabbed a late winner to secure in-form AFC Wimbledon a 2-1 win at struggling Colchester. Chislett netted from close range in the 89th minute after Huseyin Biler’s long-range effort was only parried by Kieran O’Hara to snatch victory for Johnnie Jackson’s side. Harry Pell had fired wide for Wimbledon in the first half, while Colchester skipper Tommy Smith’s header was palmed over by goalkeeper Nik Tzanev before half-time. O’Hara denied Ayoub Assal early in the second half and the hosts went ahead in the 51st minute when John Akinde scored from the spot after Samson Tovide had been brought down by Tzanev. Akinde was unlucky not to double Colchester’s lead on the hour mark when his low shot rattled a post. But Josh Davison headed in Assal’s cross from close range in the 67th minute after a quick free-kick to equalise for Wimbledon. Chislett then netted and Ryley Towler cleared Colchester substitute Emyr Huws’ effort off the line in added time as Wimbledon claimed victory. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze 2 Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you 3 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 4 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 2 5 Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care… 6 Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you 7 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 8 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire 9 Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach 10 Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole 2 More from The Courier Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio… Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule Editor's Picks Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath darts hero rues ‘missed opportunity’ Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 SNP ‘hardball’ threat to take education powers from councils Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed Kisses from Kinsley: Charity being launched in memory of brave Angus toddler 5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022 Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 3 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 4 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 5 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 6 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 7 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 8 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 9 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 10 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing