Michael Smith brace earns Sheffield Wednesday home win over Port Vale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Smith scored both goals as Sheffield Wednesday beat Port Vale 2-0 to extend their unbeaten Sky Bet League One run to 12 games and maintain their push for promotion.

Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan put an early effort over, while at the other end, Gavin Massey forced a save from Cameron Dawson.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore was forced to make a change midway through the half when Bannan went off injured.

Smith struck the opener from the penalty spot on the half-hour mark after Tom Conlon was penalised for handling the ball inside the area.

Ellis Harrison wasted a great chance to equalise soon after the goal, firing wide.

Harrison also spurned an opportunity in the second half, shooting over from close range after meeting Sammy Robinson’s ball in.

Smith made it 2-0 in the 70th minute with a superb curling effort from distance.

There was little goalmouth action in the final 20 minutes with the hosts seemingly content to sit on their two-goal cushion and Vale unable to reduce the arrears.