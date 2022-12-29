Rare Tom Anderson strike settles seven-goal thriller in Doncaster’s favour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Captain Tom Anderson scored his first goal in 14 months to earn Doncaster a thrilling 4-3 victory over struggling Rochdale in League Two.

Anderson struck with nine minutes remaining to settle a game in which Dale had battled back from 2-0 and 3-2 down.

Charlie Seaman saw a low drive take a wicked deflection to give Doncaster the lead after seven minutes – the first of four goals in a 10-minute spell.

Ben Close curled home a fine effort from 20 yards to double the advantage two minutes later.

But the hosts’ lead would not last long. Devante Rodney cut the deficit after 14 minutes when his shot from the corner of the box took a deflection and went in off a post.

And the equaliser came two minutes later when Ro-Shaun Williams turned into his own goal as he attempted to cut out a cross from Cameron John.

Doncaster re-established the lead after 37 minutes when Harrison Biggins powered in a superb free-kick.

The second half was a more tepid affair until Rochdale substitute Tyrese Sinclair looped in a header to equalise with 13 minutes left.

But Rovers grabbed the winner when Anderson drilled in from close range.