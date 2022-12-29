Plymouth see off Wycombe to go four points clear at top of League One

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plymouth ensured they would start the new year with a four-point lead at the top of League One following a 1-0 home win over Wycombe.

Argyle deservedly went in front after 33 minutes as centre-back Dan Scarr met Adam Randell’s inswinging corner with a left-foot volley.

Plymouth striker Sam Cosgrove fired inches wide from the edge of the area after 20 minutes after being teed up by defender Nigel Lonwijk.

Wanderers defender Ryan Tafazolli headed over at the far post from Joe Jacobson’s 25th-minute free-kick from the left, but it was the home side who went into the break ahead.

Plymouth playmaker Danny Mayor beat two defenders before curling his shot just wide after 48 minutes as Argyle started the second half on the front foot.

In the 55th minute Ryan Hardie spun and shot against a post after taking down Lonwijk’s high ball into the area before Max Stryjek saved well as Mayor’s dazzling run put Hardie in on goal.

Wycombe substitute Sam Vokes came within inches of levelling after 76 minutes with a low shot from 20 yards and also flashed a header just wide, but Plymouth held out.