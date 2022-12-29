Kane Hemmings nets late on as 10-man Tranmere win at Barrow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tranmere shrugged off the dismissal of Paul Lewis to score a 2-1 Sky Bet League Two win at Barrow thanks to Kane Hemmings’ 82nd-minute winner.

Lewis, a second-half substitute, was red carded for a rash challenge on Bluebirds goalkeeper Josh Lillis with 13 minutes remaining.

However, the 10 men rallied and captain Hemmings headed his sixth goal of the season and second in successive games from Josh Dacres-Cogley’s cross to settle the contest.

Tranmere, who had gone 10 games without victory before beating Doncaster on Boxing Day, took a fifth-minute lead when defender Jordan Turnbull scrambled the ball home from close range.

Barrow, beaten 1-0 at Prenton Park earlier in the season, levelled seven minutes from half-time when Jordan Stevens, who struck a point saver at Salford on Boxing Day, fired home another superb equaliser.

Lillis prevented Kieron Morris restoring Tranmere’s lead early in the second half but Lewis’ dismissal appeared to tip the balance Barrow’s way.

Instead, Hemmings struck to leave the home side winless in five games and down to ninth in the table.