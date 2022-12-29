Tyreik Wright gets Bradford back on track with only goal against Harrogate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tyreik Wright pounced early as Bradford beat Harrogate 1-0 to end a run of three consecutive League Two defeats and claim a first home win since September.

The Sulphurites had gone into the game on the back of three straight wins – and had won all their previous visits to Valley Parade.

But they found themselves behind after less than a minute. Brad Halliday lofted a pass down the right wing, Wright latched on to it, cut inside and then beat keeper Pete Jameson with a low shot that took a slight deflection.

Wright thought he had doubled the lead for Mark Hughes’ side but was given offside after Jameson failed to hold an effort from Romoney Crichlow.

Harrogate went close early in the second half when Jack Muldoon set up Luke Armstrong for an angled effort that was pushed round the post by Harry Lewis.

But Bradford carried more of a threat as they chased a second goal. Jameson saved from Halliday and substitute Abo Eisa shot narrowly wide from just outside the box.