Mansfield come from behind to clinch win at struggling Hartlepool

Two goals in 14 second-half minutes turned a potential defeat into a 2-1 victory for promotion hopefuls Mansfield at struggling Hartlepool.

Jack Hamilton’s first league goal in English football put Pools ahead in the 19th minute when his header from Callum Cooke’s corner hit the post and went in.

But former Hartlepool striker Rhys Oates levelled early in the second half before Oliver Hawkins pounced with the winner on the hour.

The result ensured the Stags stay in the Sky Bet League Two play-off zone while Hartlepool, who had won their previous two games away from home, remain in 21st.

A positive first-half display from the hosts was soon undone when Oates was left unmarked to power in a finish following a good George Lapslie run.

And Lapslie, on as a first-half substitute for captain Ollie Clarke, supplied the cross for Hawkins’ winner too, when the forward moved to meet the ball with a fine first-touch finish.

Hartlepool pushed in search of a late equaliser but, despite seven minutes of added time, there was little real threat posed to Christy Pym’s goal.