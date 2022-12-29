Conor Chaplin rescues Ipswich a point at Portsmouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Conor Chaplin scored a late equaliser to rescue Ipswich a point in a 2-2 draw at his old club Portsmouth.

Two goals in the opening 11 minutes paved the way for a pulsating night at Fratton Park.

Pompey took the lead after four minutes with a 25-yard free-kick from Marlon Pack that curled around the wall and in off a post.

Ipswich equalised seven minutes later when a Lee Evans free-kick from the right eluded everyone except Cameron Burgess, who netted from two yards out.

Josh Koroma had an effort cleared off the line for the hosts, while Pompey goalkeeper Josh Griffiths saved well to deny Evans.

Portsmouth edged ahead again on the hour mark when substitute Denver Hume crossed deep to Sean Raggett, who headed across goal for Colby Bishop to tap home.

But Pompey’s hopes of a win were dashed three minutes from time when Chaplin took advantage of a spill from Griffiths to tap into an empty net.