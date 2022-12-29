Motherwell have to begin New Year in positive mode – midfielder Dean Cornelius

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Motherwell have to begin New Year in positive mode – midfielder Dean Cornelius

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 10.32pm
Motherwell’s Dean Cornelius (left) is looking ahead with optimism(Steve Welsh/PA)
Motherwell’s Dean Cornelius (left) is looking ahead with optimism(Steve Welsh/PA)

Dean Cornelius insists Motherwell have to consign their recent poor form to history and start the New Year in positive mode.

The Fir Park side’s 3-0 defeat by Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday night left Well with one win in 10 in all competitions and three points from bottom of the cinch Premiership as they prepare for the trip to Livingston on January 2.

Boss Steven Hammell is dealing with injury and illness in his squad and two 16-year-olds, Lennon Miller and Luca Ross, came on as second-half substitutes in Govan to make their league debuts.

However, amid a tough period, 21-year-old midfielder Cornelius is looking forward rather than back.

“The mood in the camp is not negative,” he said. “Obviously results recently have not been anywhere near good enough and we know that.

“But they are in the past, there is nothing you can do about it and as a team we need to focus on the next game ahead and staying positive.

“You can see the squad is not full at the moment. Obviously (there are) a few illnesses etc going about but that is not an excuse.

“Football is a team game. We should have a squad strong enough to go anywhere regardless of injuries etc and still compete.

“We thought we could do that last night but when you come up against a good team like Rangers, you probably need to be at your best and we weren’t.

“It was difficult, as you can tell by the end of the game, I was lying down cramping up so I think a lot of the boys are feeling sore. The amount of effort we put into the game and to come away with nothing from it is frustrating.”

Striker Connor Shields had a chance early on when he ran clear on goal but was thwarted by Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor and back-tracking defender Ben Davies before Cornelius had an effort from inside the box blocked.

He said: “When you go to Ibrox you are not going to get many chances. My touch let me down. It is not good enough, it is frustrating. Hopefully I can rectify it later on in the season.

“You play against Rangers, I will emphasise it again, you are not going to get many chances.

“You look at the stats. We put in a lot of crosses, corners etc and if you want to beat a team like Rangers or get anything out of the game, you know you need to take these chances. You won’t get many of them so it is frustrating.”

