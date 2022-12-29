Craig Eastmond heaps misery on Gillingham with late Sutton winner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Football League basement club Gillingham suffered the agony of a late 2-1 defeat at Sutton United as Craig Eastmond scored at the death.

The visitors were heading for a share of the points until Eastmond’s dramatic winner in the third minute of time added on.

Sutton had gone ahead through an Elkan Baggott own goal two minutes before the break, with Robbie McKenzie levelling 12 minutes from time.

The best early chances fell to the away side but Dominic Jefferies headed wide from close range from Alex MacDonald’s fine cross.

Sutton stopper Jack Rose then beat away a Callum Harriott long-range strike.

Gillingham gifted Sutton a 43rd-minute lead when Baggott turned the ball into his own net after Omar Bugiel headed Eastmond’s pin-point delivery back across goal.

Eastmond then went close on his own as his 25-yard effort flew over.

Mikael Mandron almost levelled when he turned Jefferies’ cross just wide but the Gills got the equaliser when McKenzie fired home.

There was a final twist though when Eastmond stunned the away fans with a strike from the edge of the box.