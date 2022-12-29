Nigel Clough pleased Mansfield avoided any late slip-ups in win at Hartlepool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nigel Clough pleased Mansfield avoided any late slip-ups in win at Hartlepool

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 10.44pm
Nigel Clough was pleased to see Mansfield come away from Hartlepool with a win (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Nigel Clough was pleased to see Mansfield come away from Hartlepool with a win (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Nigel Clough was pleased to see Mansfield avoid any late slip-ups to secure another three points in the promotion race at struggling Hartlepool.

The Stags boss was satisfied to see his players turn the game on its head by scoring two second-half goals to beat Pools at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Jack Hamilton had headed Hartlepool ahead in the 19th minute to give the home side hope of a third straight win.

But Rhys Oates’ thunderbolt shortly after the restart at his former club was followed by Oliver Hawkins’ neat first-time finish on the hour. Both goals were created by substitute George Lapslie.

That was how it remained to keep Mansfield, who had conceded a late equaliser against Northampton on Boxing Day, in the play-off places.

Clough said: “We conceded far too many late goals, that is the main reason why we are not where we want to be in the league. We want to improve on that in the second half of the season.

“We weren’t too bad, but we needed a bit more up top. Our general play was OK but we couldn’t create chances. Oates got the equaliser and Hawkins got the winner so we are happy in the end.

“To come away from home, in difficult conditions to get it down and carve people open, sometimes we have to play a different way. It was a poor game really, so a good win.

“Rhys’ goal, sometimes you put your head down and smash it, and that was what he did with it.

“Lapslie made two goals for us, he has not played too well of late, but if you have players on the bench who can come and make an impact then great.

“And, for the second goal, Hawkins took it on the half-volley, it was a great goal. We had other chances we could have converted.”

Hartlepool boss Keith Curle was frustrated with how a good half-time position turned into a disappointing one – particularly after back-to-back away wins.

Curle, whose side remain 21st, said: “The first half we were very competitive, so the result is very gutting. We caused problems in the first half.

“In the second half we needed to force the game to our advantage. We didn’t. Mansfield got on the front foot too easily, and they have quality to show why they are in the division. I don’t think Mansfield caused us too many problems.

“If I go back to the first half, we looked competitive against a team looking to go up automatically. We are building, taking steps and we are taking some positives from this again.

“As a team we have to be able to force a goal, get territorial advantages. We need to work more on the scruffy, gambling side of the game in the final third because that gets us opportunities. We seemed to be a yard short.”

