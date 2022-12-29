Nigel Clough pleased Mansfield avoided any late slip-ups in win at Hartlepool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nigel Clough was pleased to see Mansfield avoid any late slip-ups to secure another three points in the promotion race at struggling Hartlepool.

The Stags boss was satisfied to see his players turn the game on its head by scoring two second-half goals to beat Pools at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Jack Hamilton had headed Hartlepool ahead in the 19th minute to give the home side hope of a third straight win.

But Rhys Oates’ thunderbolt shortly after the restart at his former club was followed by Oliver Hawkins’ neat first-time finish on the hour. Both goals were created by substitute George Lapslie.

That was how it remained to keep Mansfield, who had conceded a late equaliser against Northampton on Boxing Day, in the play-off places.

Clough said: “We conceded far too many late goals, that is the main reason why we are not where we want to be in the league. We want to improve on that in the second half of the season.

“We weren’t too bad, but we needed a bit more up top. Our general play was OK but we couldn’t create chances. Oates got the equaliser and Hawkins got the winner so we are happy in the end.

“To come away from home, in difficult conditions to get it down and carve people open, sometimes we have to play a different way. It was a poor game really, so a good win.

“Rhys’ goal, sometimes you put your head down and smash it, and that was what he did with it.

“Lapslie made two goals for us, he has not played too well of late, but if you have players on the bench who can come and make an impact then great.

“And, for the second goal, Hawkins took it on the half-volley, it was a great goal. We had other chances we could have converted.”

Hartlepool boss Keith Curle was frustrated with how a good half-time position turned into a disappointing one – particularly after back-to-back away wins.

Curle, whose side remain 21st, said: “The first half we were very competitive, so the result is very gutting. We caused problems in the first half.

“In the second half we needed to force the game to our advantage. We didn’t. Mansfield got on the front foot too easily, and they have quality to show why they are in the division. I don’t think Mansfield caused us too many problems.

“If I go back to the first half, we looked competitive against a team looking to go up automatically. We are building, taking steps and we are taking some positives from this again.

“As a team we have to be able to force a goal, get territorial advantages. We need to work more on the scruffy, gambling side of the game in the final third because that gets us opportunities. We seemed to be a yard short.”